Operation Tenfold Pursuit Test Server to open on November 17

Operation Tenfold Pursuit has been released at the BLAST R6 Major Munich as we finally know everything that will be launched to the game in the final season of Year 10.

Including a Thatcher rework, changes to Fortress, operator balancing changes made to hard breachers, Ranked matchmaking improvements, and many more tweaks, the season seems promising and very, very exciting.

Logically, after spectating so many thrilling updates, fans are now wondering when they will be able to try out the update. Well, they will have the chance fairly soon: Operation Tenfold Pursuit's Test Server will go live... tomorrow, November 17, 2025.

Operation Tenfold Pursuit is the first post-Save Siege season. A season where developers have shown to listen the community, with a lot of the feedback seen clearly being on the table. This upcoming season brings some exciting stuff, and we expect fans to surely support it.

The upcoming season will also bring a one-month-long celebration around the game's 10th year anniversary, as well as a special time-limited game mode, a middle-season patch, and more. So, yeah... we will get some updates that will likely refresh the overall Rainbow Six Siege X experience!

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.