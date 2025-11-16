Operation Tenfold Pursuit: Reveal time, Twitch Drops, and more!

Ubisoft is unfolding Rainbow Six Siege X's upcoming season tomorrow as the final chapter of Year 10 is finally just around the corner.

It's time to know what's coming. So far, fans know that a new DMR is on its way, as well as Thatcher and Fortress' reworks, among other operator balancing and anti-cheating updates.

Believe us, you don't really want to miss out on this one... so, keep on reading to know when the Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be revealed!

When will Operation Tenfold Pursuit be revealed?

Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be revealed on November 16, 2025, at 6 PM CET, right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

Although Rainbow Six Siege X's Operation Tenfold Pursuit will be revealed then, fans will be able to give Fortress a little look an hour later as some streamers will feature in a show match on toe Operation Wind Bastion map. It will be the first time we see the map in action officially! For those interested, Operation Tenfold Pursuit's showmatch will be played at 4:40 PM CET.

The upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege X is exciting for multiple reasons. Including updates to R6 ShieldGuard, an operator rework, a map rework, modernized maps, a new weapon, and many other exciting features, it's fair to say Operation Tenfold Pursuit feels like the most packed season of Year 10.

Operation Tenfold Pursuit Twitch Drops

Fans will be able to unlock a unique weapon charm for watching three hours of tomorrow's stream, including the Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal.

This is a system created to incentivise fans tuning in to follow the reveal and the action that takes place at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Here's a look at all of the rewards that players will be able to claim:

1 hour : Esports Pack

: Esports Pack 3 hours : Y10S4 charm

: Y10S4 charm 5 hours : Mozzie Pro League headgear

: Mozzie Pro League headgear 7 hours : Mozzie Pro League uniform

: Mozzie Pro League uniform 9 hours: Esports Pack

The reveal will give fans a concrete idea of what Operation Tenfold Pursuit has in store. We expect the Test Server to open one day later, on November 17, and to be released on December 2 or December 3.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.