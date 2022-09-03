Nyx moved to assistant coach and substitute position on Mirage

Just one stage after his return to Mirage, Zachary "Nyx" Thomas has been moved to an assistant coach and substitute position.

This comes a few hours after the team announced it was parting ways with Emma "Marmalade" Peterson.

Nyx and Mirage had parted ways after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2022 Closed Qualifiers, with Mirage opting for a full makeover of the roster, but the team struggled and finished last in Stage 1 of the NAL.

Despite the return of Nyx, however, Mirage struggled in Stage 2 as well and were in last place with half the points of ninth place in the NAL. Nyx also struggled in Stage 2 and was the worst player by SiegeGG Rating, excluding coach stand-ins, while primarily playing Sledge and Mute.

Mirage now have two vacant player positions, which they will likely announce new signings for shortly.