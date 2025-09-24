North America League 2025 Stage 2 Day 6 Preview: Spacestation and DarkZero Esports meet in key group stage match, and more!

The final group stage week of the North America League 2025 Stage 2 is finally here. In three days, we will finally know the six teams that will compete in the playoffs as only four will be able to represent the region at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Here's how today's matches look like, and how they could affect the standings in the upcoming days:

Wildcard (8th) vs. Team Cruelty (10th)

Wildcard and Team Cruelty will clash in the first match of the night. The Mexican lineup are already out of playoff contention after having lost all of their six matches played in Stage 2 so far. Meanwhile, the American-majority roster of Wildcard are on the red line as they currently sit in eighth place with eight points.

Considering only the six best teams of the group stage will move to the North America League 2025 Stage 2, and keeping in mind that Wildcard's two following oppositions will be DarkZero Esports and Cloud9, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi's players must claim a regulation victory against the Mexicans to keep themselves on the right track towards a playoff qualification — and possibly a BLAST R6 Major Munich spot.

Meanwhile, Team Cruelty is three regulation defeats away to become the first roster in North America's top flight history to finish a stage with zero points. The lowest-scoring stage by a team in North America's top flight is currently held by Beastcoast when the American roster finished at the bottom of the standings of the North America League 2021 Stage 2 with three points.

Oxygen Esports (2nd) vs. STANDBY LFO (9th)

Oxygen Esports surprised everyone in the North America League 2025 Stage 1 after qualifying for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. One month after their performance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they finished in 9th - 12th place, the green roster looks even stronger as they currently sit in second place with 15 points after victories against rosters like Spacestation, DarkZero Esports, and Shopify Rebellion.

Today, the North American roster will have their first chance to secure a playoff spot as they will face against STANDBY LFO, who have yet to earn a point in the North America League 2025 Stage 2. Just like Team Cruelty, the American roster could set a negative record by the end of the season; today's match against Oxygen Esports will be their first chance to avoid it.

M80 (1st) vs. Cloud9 (5th)

After missing out on the Siege X Esports World Cup, M80 have improved their results as they are still unbeaten with four regulation and two overtime wins. Today, Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten's players will face against Cloud9, who they have already met twice this season — both games ended in 7-5 wins for the green roster.

On the other hand, Cloud9, despite some surprising defeats like the 5-7 and 1-7 losses against ENVY and Shopify Rebellion, respectively, have recently showed great strength and willingness to get back on track. Their back-to-back 7-0 wins against Team Cruelty and STANDBY LFO, and their 7-2 victory against Spacestation, are three examples of why M80 shouldn't relax: Cloud9 could be a hard nut to crack.

Shopify Rebellion (4th) vs. ENVY (3rd)

It's undeniable that, compared to the first split of the season, ENVY have improved in Stage 2. At the same time, Shopify Rebellion are the better team, and, even though the Challenger Series 2025 champions are on third place with 12 points, one ahead of Shopify, the team led by Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski are favorites to take the three points tonight.

After going unbeaten in fifteen consecutive BO1s played this season, Shopify Rebellion lost two games in a row, including defeats against M80 (7-8) and Oxygen Esports (5-7). Today they have a good shot at getting back on track; with 13 or 14 points, and considerign they have yet to play against Team Cruelty, Shopify Rebellion could end the day extremely close to mathematically owning a playoff spot.

DarkZero Esports (6th) vs. Spacestation (7th)

DarkZero Esports and Spacestation will meet in the final match of the day. This is arguably the most awaited game of the night as both teams are still playing to qualify for the playoffs, while being in a difficult spot: with three games left both rosters have nine points each. Therefore, there's a solid chance one of them miss out on the Top 6, especially considering other rosters like Wildcard, Cloud9, and ENVY are still in the fight.

When DarkZero Esports and Spacestation meet, there's always fire. Since September 2023, the astronauts have won five of their eight games against the purple roster. A win today is crucial as Spacestation's next two matches will be against Shopify Rebellion and M80.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.