North America League 2025 Stage 1 playoffs bracket revealed

Tonight's matches in the North America League 2025 Stage 1 have completely shaped the group stage standings, meaning we finally know how the playoffs' bracket will look like.

Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports have taken the first two seeds, meaning they have automatically qualified for the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Meanwhile, seeds three, four, five, and six will start their playoffs run from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. The four best teams will qualify for the Esports World Cup.

The Upper Bracket Quarterfinals will begin with M80 and Spacestation playing against Oxygen Esports and Wildcard, respectively. The winners of each match will move to the Upper Bracket Semifinal, where they will play against Shopify Rebellion or DarkZero Esports.

With only three defeats, which came against the league's top two seeds and Team Cruelty, M80 are favorites against Oxygen Esports, who where highly consistent against weaker teams. The green roster secured four wins against the five teams that ended below them on the standings, but won none against teams that ended above. To make things look worse, Oxygen Esports were handled a 0-7 defeat the last time they played against M80.

Finally, Spacestation and Wildcard will clash for the third time in the last three months. While the astronauts finished above them on the standings after Wildcard narrowly sneaked in the league's top six in the final playday of the group stage, it's worth mentioning that Wildcard won the past two encounters against Spacestation — 7-3 in RE:L0:AD and 8-6 in the North America League.

