North America League 2025 Stage 1 Day 1 Roundup: Cloud9 took down RE:L0:AD semifinalists Wildcard, Spoit's Shopify Rebellion debut ends in victory, and more!

The first playday of the North America League 2025 Stage 1 is now over. Here's everything you need to know about yesterday's matches:

Shopify Rebellion 7-2 Orgless

You can find the stats of the match between Shopify Rebellion and Orgless here.

Shopify Rebellion had a great start to the stage as William "Spoit" Löfstedt's debut in the team ended up in a one-sided 7-2 win against the former Luminosity Gaming roster.

The team had a sweet start to the game with three consecutive successful attacks on Bank's Lockers and CCTV, CEO and Lounge, and Open Area and Kitchen. However, the orgless mix initiated a potential comeback as they won the upcoming two rounds, cutting down the distance to just one round.

Right before swapping sides, Shopify Rebellion restored the two-round lead with a Richard "Rexen" Coronado 4K in the team's final attack. After that, Shopify Rebellion took full control of the game, with the roster claiming a 7-2 defeat after three back-to-back successful defenses, including a Rexen 1v2 clutch in the penultimate round.

By the end of the match, Shopify Rebellion's Rexen was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.80. In fact, all of Shopify Rebellion's players got SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 or above, except for Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, who finished the match with a rating of 0.45 and a K-D of 0-6 (-6).

M80 7-2 ENVY

You can find the stats of the match between M80 and ENVY here.

M80 watered down ENVY's debut in Rainbow Six Siege with a rock-solid 7-2 win on Nighthaven Labs. The players coached by the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten quickly built a 4-1 lead which was shortened to a two-round lead right before swapping roles after a James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky 3K.

Unfortunately for ENVY, the debutants couldn't do much while defending. It only took M80 three attacks to close the game, as they ended up taking a 7-2 victory, which was enough to climb up the standings to first place alongside Shopify Rebellion.

The best players of the match where Gaven "Gaveni" Black and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari, who obtained SiegeGG ratings of 1.50 and 1.47, respectively. It's also worth mentioning that Gaveni finished the game with a perfect KOST.

Cloud9 7-4 Wildcard

You can find the stats of the match between Cloud9 and Wildcard here.

Cloud9 and Wildcard face off against in the third match of the day and, following both teams' performances in RE:L0:AD, the latter were favorites to win the game. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The match began with Cloud9 taking the lead thanks to a 1v2 clutch by the team's IGL Jaidan "Packer" Franz. That was just the first of four back-to-back successful rounds for the blue roster, which saw the Americans quickly building a four round lead. Eventually, the game's first half ended with Cloud9 being 5-1 ahead on the scoreboard.

However, the tables started to turn when Wildcard's defensive half began. An Evan "Kanzen" Bushore 1v1 clutch on round seven was followed by two more successful rounds that saw Wildcard being one round away from leveling the score. Unfortunately for them, Cloud9 put to rest Wildcard's hopes as the blue roster closed out the match after winning their final two attacks.

Cloud9's Jesse "Gity" Auger was arguably the best player in the winning side with a SiegeGG rating of 1.46 and a K-D of 13-6 (+7) while maintaining a survival of 45. All in all, all the players in Cloud9 were extremely consistent in terms of individual statistics, except for Mitch "Dream" Malson, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.59.

Meanwhile, the opposite happened in Wildcard. While Kanzen and Brady "Spiker" Lukens got SiegeGG ratings of 1.50 and 1.22, respectively, the rest of players ended the game with ratings of 0.70 or below. The same can be said about their KOSTs, with Kanzen and Spiker getting 82 and 91, while the rest finished with KOSTs of 55 and 45.

DarkZero Esports 7-4 Oxygen Esports

You can find the stats of the match between DarkZero Esports and Oxygen Esports here.

DarkZero Esports took down Oxygen Esports on Lair in what was arguably one of the most interesting clashes of the night.

Both Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne made their North America League 2025 debuts with the purple roster one month after playing in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports' made their first appearance together in Rainbow Six Siege X after the signings of Pablo "Gryxr" Reveil, Roman "Forrest" Breaux, and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez.

DarkZero Esports completely dominated the first half of the match while attacking as the roster was on the verge of securing a 5-1 lead before swapping sides. However, Evan "Yoggah" Nelson's 1v1 clutch helped Oxygen Esports to keep themselves in the fight for the win.

However, DarkZero Esports didn't find much opposition while defending either. Although Oxygen Esports managed to win back-to-back attacks, the purple roster ended up closing the game quickly enough after winning their final two defenses.

By the end of the game, CTZN was the highest-rated player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.71 and a perfect KOST. In DarkZero Esports, Roberto "Panbazou" Feliciano was the second-highest rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports' only positive rating was Gryxr's, as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30 and a KOST of 73.

Spacestation 7-3 Team Cruelty

You can find the stats of the match between Spacestation and Team Cruelty here.

Team Cruelty became the first Mexican side to debut in North America's top flight as they played against Spacestation in their first match of the season.

Curiously enough, both sides had already faced off twice before this week, as they clashed in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024. Unfortunately for the Mexicans, both games ended in 2-0 wins for the astronauts.

While people say third time's the charm, it wasn't the case for Team Cruelty. The Mexicans managed to keep Spacestation's pace in the first half, as they headed to defense on Kafe Dostoyevsky with a 3-3 on the scoreboard. However, although defense is the stronger side on paper, the astronauts won all of their attacks to finish the game with a 7-3 victory.

While all Spacestation's players except for Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli finished the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and above, Liam "Ashn" Paz was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.48, a perfect KOST, and an entry balance of 5-0 (+5). It's also worth mentioning Ethan "Nuers" James' performance, as he contributed with two clutches.