North America League 2025 Stage 1 Day 1 Preview: ENVY debut in Siege, first Spoit match for Shopify Rebellion, and more!

The North America League 2025 is set to kick off only two days after the release of Siege X. While Ubisoft's update has just completely transformed the game, professional players have had access to Siege X for the last two months. In other words, they are more than ready to face the new season.

Here's everything you need to know about the matches that will be played in the first day of action of the North America League 2025 Stage 1:

Shopify Rebellion vs. Students of the Game

The first match of the North America League 2025 Stage 1 will be a big one as the Six Berlin Major champion and former M80 player William "Spoit" Löfstedt will make his official debut for Shopify Rebellion.

Students of the Game recently went orgless after Luminosity Gaming dropped the players shortly after the team's R6 Share skins were removed from the in-game store. The items were removed as part of Ubisoft's decision to only leave bundles from partnered teams included in the R6 Share 2025 Program.

Shopify Rebellion, which includes a well-structured core with plenty of experience and gun power, are expected to start the season with a win against Students of the Game's roster, which includes three rookies in Landon "Beeno" Beeno, Kees "epic" Hudson, and Mason "Fenz" Fender. The team's most experienced players are Edwardo "Eddy" Díaz and Julián "Kixhro" Velázquez, who played for Luminosity Gaming in the 2024 season.

M80 vs. ENVY

Tomorrow, ENVY will make its debut in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene one week after picking up the Challenger Series 2025 champions JJ and Co. The team's first opposition in North America's top flight will be M80.

This will also be a special match for M80 as the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten will make his debut as a coach in North America's top flight. It will also be the first time we get to see M80 playing together since the team's 3-2 run in RE:L0:AD, which included wins against Team Falcons, Cloud9, and PSG Talon, as well as a maximum overtime defeat against w7m esports and a 1-7 loss against Team Secret.

Meanwhile, it's important to mention that ENVY's roster includes three rookies in Riley "Rival" Killen, James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky, and Emilio. The remaining two players, Shawn "Twiizt" Testa and Nick "Snake" Janis, are the most experienced players in the squad as they both played for Luminosity in the North America League 2023 Stage 2. Additionally, Snake played for TSM between July 2022 and February 2023, featuring in the Gamers8 2023 and the Six Jönköping Major while winning the North America League 2022 Stage 3 in the process.

To know more about ENVY and the team's expectations for the North America League 2025 Stage 1, check out our interview with ENVY's IGL James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky here.

Cloud9 vs. Wildcard

Both Cloud9 and Wildcard head to the 2025 esports season after featuring in Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition, RE:L0:AD, with the latter stealing the show in Rio de Janeiro after reaching the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Cloud9's stay in Brazil was quite brief, as they were groupped of the competition after two narrow wins against APAC sides PSG Talon and SCARZ, and three defeats against Team Liquid, G2 Esports, and M80.

Considering Wildcard's overall performance in Rio de Janeiro and the team's decision to appoint Team Liquid's former IGL Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi as the roster's new head coach, fans and players would make a big mistake if they were to underrate them.

DarkZero Esports vs. Oxygen Esports

DarkZero Esports and Oxygen Esports will clash in the fourth match of the day as Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne will make their debuts for the purple roster in North America's top flight.

DarkZero Esports head to the beginning of the 2025 season after leaving some great performances in RE:L0:AD, despite being groupped from the tournament. The American-majority roster secured three victories in Rio de Janeiro against Fnatic, Spacestation, and the eventual champions FURIA Esports, but missed out on the playoffs after overtime defeats against w7m esports and G2 Esports.

Meanwhile, three players in Oxygen Esports will make their first appearance for the team, including Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil, Roman "Forrest" Breaux, and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez. The green roster has yet to make its official debut in Rainbow Six Siege X so it's difficult to know what exactly can fans expect from this lineup. Tomorrow's test should give us a vague idea of it.

Spacestation vs. Team Cruelty

Last but not least, Spacestation and Team Cruelty will clash in the first-ever match in North America's top flight that involves a full Mexican lineup.

Curiously enough, the two teams have already faced off against twice as two of the Mexicans' only four international matches have been against the astronauts. Unfortunately for them, both games ended in 0-2 scores as the purple roster is yet to win a single map outside the team's home region.

Spacestation head to the match after a brief performance in RE:L0:AD. The Americans' run in Rio de Janeiro was quite underwhelming after the astronauts finished among the four bottom teams on the standings, following a victory against G2 Esports but three consecutive defeats against DarkZero Esports, BNK FEARX, and Wildcard.

Meanwhile, it's difficult to say what to expect from the Mexicans. While they have clearly asserted themselves as the best Mexican lineup in Siege after competing at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024, the purple roster have always struggled to perform at North American Tier 2 events, with the most recent ones being ELEMENT FOUR and THE CRUCIBLE Winter Series 2025.

