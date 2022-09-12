No2 leaves FAV gaming after contract expiry

FAV gaming today announced that Taku "No2" Murakami has left the team after his contract expired on Aug. 31.

No2 was one of the best players for FAV in Stage 2 and had the highest SiegeGG Rating on his team in APAC North and the Japan League.

With Ryuki "Ramu" Matsuoka's departure as well, FAV are down to four active players and will need to sign one before the start of Stage 3 of APAC North on Sep. 14.

FAV have been struggling in APAC North already and finished in last place in Stage 2, though they placed in fifth in Stage 1. However, in the overall APAC North standings, they are dead last with 11 points across both stages -- four points behind Spear Gaming and REJECT.

Changes to their roster have been necessary for a while now and they will need a strong fifth player to avoid having to play in the APAC North relegations.