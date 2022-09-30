Ninjas in Pyjamas vs FaZe Clan preview: Potential Copa Elite Six and crucial SI points on the line in classic clash

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Week 3 in the BR6 will kick off with an exciting match between current leaders Black Dragons and overall-best w7m esports. Black Dragons are hopeful of defeating a heretofore-dominant w7m to draw within touching distance of this split’s Copa Elite Six.

Next, Team Liquid and FURIA Esports will fight to sneak in the top four, as both teams currently sit in fifth and sixth place, respectively, with six points.

Team oNe, meanwhile, will play oNe’s 2020 roster, now at MIBR. Just one day later, they will meet with their former IGL Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi, who will be on the other side of the trench playing for Team Liquid.

At the bottom of the standings, 00 Nation and TropiCaos will meet in a match that is no longer about reducing risk, but purely about the chance to finally find form. With no relegation in Brazil, both teams’ eyes will be entirely focused on the top four spots -- especially 00 Nation’s, after victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Nevertheless, the match of the weekend is, without a shadow of a doubt, the classic clash between Ninjas in Pyjamas and FaZe Clan.

Head-to-head

Ninjas in Pyjamas and FaZe Clan’s rivalry is a long one. The first match between both organizations dates back to July 2018, as both teams have been in Brazil for more than four years now. After various duels at regional and international events, FaZe have the slightly-superior record with 17 wins and three draws.

Within the last year, FaZe’s superiority has become more prominent. They have won five of the eight games played since Sep. 2021, including the Sweden Major Grand Final.

Here’s how they stack up in 2022:

BR6 2022 Stage 1: Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-5 FaZe Clan

7-5 FaZe Clan Copa do Brasil 2022 Stage 1: Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 FaZe Clan

2-0 FaZe Clan BR6 2022 Stage 2: Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-8 FaZe Clan

Copa Elite Six 2022 Stage 2: Ninjas in Pyjamas 1-2 FaZe Clan

Heading into the fifth clash between them, Ninjas in Pyjamas’ have the narrow lead with one more map won than FaZe Clan.

Neither can afford a loss

For a deeper look at the Six Invitational 2023 Global Standings, make sure to check out our Global Standings article.

While Brazil dominated in 2021, things have been very different in 2022 -- and not for a lack of trying from teams from the region. After a format change to the Copa Elite Six, only four teams from the Brasileirao have been eligible to get SI Points each stage this season.

As of now, four Brazilian teams are in the Global Standings’ Top 16. However, with Team Liquid in 16th with 455 points, and FaZe Clan in 13th with 525, both rosters will inevitably fall off from the list if they do not qualify for this stage’s Copa Elite Six.

While FaZe Clan sit in second place with eight points, Ninjas in Pyjamas head to the third weekend of competition in eighth place instead, with five points. Another loss for the ninjas could mark a point of no return for the team, despite last stage’s miraculous comeback.

Sneaky like ninjas, NiP are best in league entry kills

So far, Ninjas in Pyjamas have an entry kill balance of 30-18 (+12) – the best in the league.

Four of Ninjas in Pyjamas’ players are among the best 15 entry players in the competition. Gabriel “pino” Fernandes is the best in the team in this area, with a contribution of 10-6 (+4).

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan’s entry numbers are surprisingly poor, given their league position. Despite José “bullet1” Victor’s eight entry kills, his seven open deaths rank him a middle-of-the-pack 22nd in entry split. Lucas “soulz1” Schinke’s 4-2 (+2) puts him in 15th place, as the team has just got 22 entry kills – and 21 open deaths.

Wizard faces his kryptonite in FaZe Clan

Gustavo “Wizard” Gomes has been a breath of fresh air for the ninjas’, whose immediate impact for the team was vital to adjust whatever was going wrong. In his first stage in Brazil’s top-flight, the player finished with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10, just behind second-best in the stage Gabriel “pino” Fernandes and sixth-best Murilo “Muzi” Muzi.

Four games into the third split, Wizard is now the highest rated player in Ninjas in Pyjamas with a rating of 1.13 while maining Ace and Azami.

Despite the player’s progression, Wizard has always been very quiet against FaZe Clan. His first match against this weekend’s opposition ended in a 7-8 loss for his team, as he registered a rating of 0.65 and a KOST of 47 while maining Zofia and Jäger. In Copa Elite Six, a best-of-three series, Wizard’s rating was of 0.71.

Ninjas in Pyjamas will need his best version this weekend, especially after Muzi’s rough start to the stage. The Brazilian player currently has a rating of 0.83, a 2-3 (-1) entry balance and a negative K/D while maining Ash and Alibi.