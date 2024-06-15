Skip navigation (Press enter)
Ninjas in Pyjamas part ways with Wizard

The Brazilians have now dropped two players within the last three weeks.

David Via

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced the departure of Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes only three weeks after parting ways with the Six Invitational 2021 winner Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli.

The 20-year-old joined Ninjas in Pyjamas in June 2022 from Escolinha do bubu, an organization-less team that included five eventual top-flight players in Raul "kondz" Romão (Ninjas in Pyjamas), Victor "VITAKING" Santos (FaZe Clan), João "Florio" Vitor (Black Dragons), and Gabriel "hatez" Kobuszewski (Keyd Stars).

Ninjas in Pyjamas' decision comes after the team's performance in Brazil's first stage of the 2024 season, where the Six Invitational 2021 champions finished in ninth place. With zero SI Points, the Swed organization needs a strong performance in Stage 2 to still have the chance of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025.

Unfortunately, Ninjas in Pyjamas are yet to unveil Wizard and Muzi's replacements. However, as soon as they are announced, we will report them on our regularly updated transfer market guide.

