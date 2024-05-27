New Siege Elite Bundle for Jäger to be released in Year 9 Season 2 according to leaks

On May 26, Ubisoft unveiled Operation New Blood at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, a season that will include a Recruit re-work with the launch of Sentry and Strike, the full release of Siege's Marketplace, tweaks to Solis and Fenrir's gadgets, and more.

Additionally, Ubisoft also released Fenrir's first Elite Bundle, called Oneirophobia. As expected, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege got extremely excited despite the upcoming nerf targetted at the defender.

However, a new Eite Bundle seems to be just around the corner according to popular leaker @Ubisoft_Frax, who previously leaked different unique cosmetics, including Sledge's Halo Master Chief Bundle.

The leak regarding Jäger's upcoming Elite Bundle includes a video of the German operator's unique victory celebration, which would be part of his upcoming Elite Bundle. The defender can be seen flying around due to the lack of gravity, as if he was in the middle of space. Around him, you can see asteroids surrounding his body.

Jäger's Elite Bundle should include one charm, unique weapon skins, a special uniform, the legendary operator card for the German operator, and a unique headgear. Regarding the price, we expect Jäger's Elite Bundle's price to cost around 2,400 R6 Credits, which could be lowered by a 10% by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

It's worth mentioning that Jäger already has an Elite Bundle. However, it's not that weird nowadays to see Rainbow Six Siege operators with two Elite Bundles, with Ash, Lion, and Zofia being the most popular examples.