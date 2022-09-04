NAVI signs Leadr and T3b as Blurr and Thuunder replacements

A week before the start of Stage 3 of the EUL, NAVI have announced the signings of Jake "Leader" Fortunato and Edoardo "T3b" Treglia. They replace Byron "Blurr" Murray, who left the team late last month, and the benched Pedro "Thuunder" Henrique.

Both rookies have competitive history in the lower-tier leagues, with T3b becoming the first Italian player in the European top-flight since Season 2 of the ESL Pro League. He previously played with MACKO Esports and qualified for the EU Challenger League in 2020 and the PG Nationals Winter 2022.

Leadr, meanwhile, was on the UKIN team TENSTAR, a favourite for the ongoing EUCL season. TENSTAR finished in fourth place in the first EUCL qualifier this year, earning 50 points towards potential promotion, but the young Brit will not have to wait until next year for his top-flight debut.

Catch the new NAVI roster at the start of Stage 3 of the EUL, on Sep. 12.