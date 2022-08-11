Natus Vincere benches Thuunder

Natus Vincere has decided to bench Pedro "Thuunder" Henrique, according to a tweet from the player's Twitter account.

The Brazilian made his European League debut in last year's Stage 3 when he joined Heroic's French line-up. After being relegated from Europe's top flight, Natus Vincere signed Thuunder, finishing Stage 1 with a SiegeGG rating of 0.83.

In Stage 2, the 21-year-old met with his former coach at Wizards, Alonso "al0kaka" Díez, as the Spaniard signed for Natus Vincere. The team also replaced Rickard "Secretly" Olofsson with the former MNM Gaming Academy player Jamie "Skiddy" Diamond in an attempt to improve the team's results.

After a seventh-place finish in Stage 2, the team is now making changes again.