The first week of action in the North America League 2026 Kickoff is now over. The first results saw DarkZero Esports and Five Fears topping the standings of their respective groups, whilst Spacestation's talented roster stole the show with a dream start. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves disappointed the viewers with three defeats. Finally, M80 and Shopify Rebellion had a shaky start to the season.

Here's what happened in the first week of North America's top flight in Year 11:

DarkZero Esports unbeaten after winning streak on Lair

At this point, we could say that Lair is Jack “J9O” Burkard’s lair. Jokes aside, the American stole the show this week for DarkZero Esports as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.51 after three consecutive games on the Operation Deadly Omen map as the purple roster took down Spacestation, Cloud9, and Outlast.

J9O wasn't the only player to excel on Lair as the former M80 player Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.40 across the first three games of the season. Both players currently top the individual standings with one group stage match left to be played.

100 Thieves disappoint after three consecutive losses

Surprisingly enough, 100 Thieves are in a complicated position after a rough start in Rainbow Six Siege’s esports scene. After facing off against the theoretically two weakest horses in Group A, the Americans have only secured one point out of a possible nine—after regular defeats against Five Fears and 1 OF 30, as well as a maximum overtime loss against Shopify Rebellion.

On April 10, 100 Thieves will have a final shot at salvation as they will play their last group stage match, against M80. In the case of a defeat, 100 Thieves would be mathematically out of the playoffs.

Spacestation exceed expectations after two out of three wins

Spacestation fans had reasons to be worried ahead of the start of Year 11 after the team dropped its previous lineup to sign a lineup primarily made of highly-inexperienced players, with the sole exception of Mitch “Dream” Malson, of course.

However, the talented roster outperformed expectations. Although they kicked off the season with a 4-7 defeat to DarkZero Esports, the astronauts got back on track after victories against Wildcard and Cloud9. Thanks to their wins, the Americans have already clinched a playoff spot and will likely finish among Group B’s top three sides.

Spacestation’s best player so far has been Aiden “Aiden” Force as he averages a 1.39 across the three maps played. It’s also worth mentioning the debutant Raid, as the highly-talented player averages the second-highest rating in the team with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13.

Five Fears steal the show with unbeaten start

Five Fears, which consists of the former ENVY core, surprised the fans with a very positive start to the season. First, the Americans took down 100 Thieves in their long-awaited debut in North America's Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem. Two days later, Five Fears secured another win, this time against M80.

Following the results on the first week of action, Five Fears currently tops the standings of Group A. They are above Shopify Rebellion, who are yet to be beaten, but their wins came in overtime fashion. Whilst 1 of 30 and 100 Thieves have already played three games, M80 are in fourth place with three points. In other words, it's very likely Five Fears end up moving to the playoffs among the best three sides in the group.

It's also worth mentioning that four of Five Fears' players are among the best eleven in North America's top flight, as all Nick "Snake" Janis, James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky, Mason "Fenz" Fender, and Riley "Rival" Killen average SiegeGG ratings of between 1.24 and 1.20. Meanwhile, Roman "Forrest" Breaux averages a SiegeGG rating of 0.71 after mainly playing with Blackbeard and Clash.

Shopify Rebellion unbeaten after back-to-back overtime wins

Shopify Rebellion had a good start to the season with back-to-back overtime wins against 1 of 30 and 100 Thieves. Although both results got Shopify Rebellion a total of four points, the team are in a solid position to end up topping the standings of Group A. The match against Five Fears on April 9 will likely decide who claims the group's first place.

Across both games, Jayden "Ambi" Turker was the best player in Shopify Rebellion after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.37, which makes it the fourth-highest rated player in the league at the time of writing.

Cloud9 are far from being on cloud nine

Cloud9's roster, on paper, is likely not on pair of what fans expect from the prestigious American esports powerhouse. So far, the team's results have been quite underwhelming, as they lost against DarkZero Esports and Spacestation.

After the team's first two games, all of Cloud9 players currently own negative SiegeGG ratings. The highest-rated player in the team after the first three playdays of the season is the rookie Deven "Centir" Medina, with a SiegeGG rating of 0.95.

Cloud9's next two matches will be against Outlast and Wildcard. In the case of two defeats, Cloud9 won't make the cut to take part in the playoffs.

Regional consistency fears still surround Wildcard

In Year 10, Wildcard showed two faces: regionally, the team would struggle a lot and would barely qualify for international competitions. Meanwhile, when playing abroad, the roster would steal the show, as they reached two international semifinals and the Six Invitational 2026 Top 6.

Although they had a very positive start to Year 11 with the debut of the former Team Secret player Adrian "Adrian" Tryka, which ended in a 7-1 win against Outlast, the team fell against Spacestation's brand-new, inexperienced roster, one day after. In other words, Wildcard's inconsistency seems to be present, a factor that could quickly make Wildcard's season go south.

Shaky start for M80

M80 had a shaky start to Year 11 as the BLAST R6 Major Munich's debut, a 7-3 victory against former Challenger Series team 1 of 30, was followed by a 5-7 defeat against Five Fears.

Still, M80's start is by any means negative. Whilst they could be a bit higher on the standings, the addition of Liam "Ashn" Paz has to be taken into account: things can still be a bit hard after such a roster change.

M80's next two games will be important tests for the team, as they will play against 100 Thieves and Shopify Rebellion. Whilst Five Fears are in a solid position to take Group A's top seed, M80 are still in the race to top the group's standings.

1 of 30 secure first win, Outlast yet to score points

1 of 30 has been the best Challenger Series team in the league as they managed to secure a victory against 100 Thieves, whilst also pushing Shopify Rebellion to maximum overtime. On the other hand, Outlast had a rough start to Year 11 with two one-sided defeats against DarkZero Esports and Wildcard, games that ended in 7-2 and 7-1 scores.

As mentioned earlier, Outlast's clash against Cloud9 is likely the team's best shot at reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, 1 of 30 have only got one game remaining, as they will play against Five Fears on April 10.