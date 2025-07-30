Most Popular Casino Games by State: A Unique Look Across America

America's gambling landscape is as diverse as its people. With each state having its own cultural flavor and gaming preferences, it's no surprise that casino game popularity can vary significantly across state lines. While slots might dominate the general national scene, some states have clear favorites that set them apart.

In this article, we explore several U.S. states — each with a distinct top casino game, based on regional preferences, gaming history, and local trends. Let’s dive in and see what people are playing where.

Nevada – Poker

It’s no shock that poker reigns supreme in Nevada, especially with Las Vegas being the undisputed poker capital of the world. From the glitz of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to cash games in downtown card rooms, poker’s dominance here is cultural as much as commercial. Unlike most other states where slot machines dominate revenue, in Nevada, poker carries prestige and an entrenched social following.

Poker isn’t the easiest of games to understand, especially for beginners. The reason being is you need to think beyond just the cards you are holding, you also need to be aware of the cards other players potentially have as you are playing to beat them. With multiple participants in a poker game, it makes it quite difficult. If you want to learn how to play games like poker, or any casino games for that matter, along with the best casinos to play at, then we recommend this US online casinos guide from WSN which has a lot of useful information.

Louisiana – Video Poker

In Louisiana, the most popular casino game isn’t traditional poker or slots — it’s video poker. This state has a long-standing affinity for this game, in part because video poker machines are widely available not just in casinos, but also in bars, truck stops, and other establishments due to lenient gaming laws. Louisiana players love the combination of skill and luck, and many locals treat video poker as a daily pastime.

Pennsylvania – Online Slots

Since Pennsylvania legalized online casinos in 2019, online slots have become the state’s most popular form of digital gambling. While land-based slots are also significant, the mobile-first generation in Pennsylvania has driven online slots to the top. Players enjoy the accessibility and frequent promotions offered on state-regulated platforms. Unlike in Louisiana, traditional video poker and table games lag behind in engagement online.

Mississippi – Craps

Mississippi’s casino scene, especially in Biloxi and along the Gulf Coast, has a unique flair — and craps is king here. The social nature of the game, combined with local superstitions and traditions, make it a cultural mainstay. Few states embrace craps tables with the same enthusiasm as Mississippi, where the excitement of dice rolling brings the casino floor to life.

New Jersey – Blackjack

With Atlantic City being one of America’s oldest casino hubs, blackjack has held steady as the most favored game in New Jersey. It’s a game that appeals to both casual gamblers and strategic players, and New Jersey casinos often offer some of the best blackjack rules in the country (like 3:2 payouts and late surrender). Even in the state’s thriving online casino market, blackjack remains a leader in user engagement.

Oklahoma – Electronic Bingo (Class II Machines)

In Oklahoma, many tribal casinos operate under Class II gaming licenses, which prohibit traditional slot machines. Instead, these venues use electronic bingo machines that look and feel like slots, but function based on bingo algorithms. As a result, electronic bingo is the top game in Oklahoma by volume and popularity — a quirk of legal structure that sets the state apart from others in the U.S.

South Dakota – Keno

South Dakota, home to the historic gambling town of Deadwood, has a strong local following for keno — both in physical casinos and through video keno terminals. While keno is often overshadowed in larger markets, in South Dakota, it holds nostalgic and cultural value. Many small-town bars and casinos in the state offer the game, and locals treat it as a relaxing, social betting experience.

California – Pai Gow Poker