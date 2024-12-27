What team has played the most matches and maps in the history of the Six Invitational?

The Six Invitational is the most important Rainbow Six Siege competition, hence why every professional player wants to lift the sledgehammer.

Since 2017 eight champions have already been crowned, with G2 Esports being the only team to win the competition twice. While the winning side always steals the show, it's worth remembering all of the teams that took part in the competition.

Although we won't mention all of the organizations that have played at least one Six Invitational match, we will have a look at the most capped teams as well as the teams that have played the highest number of maps in the tournament's history.

How many different esports teams have competed in the Six Invitational?

In total, 67 esports teams have featured at least once throughout the Six Invitational history. The number increases to 69 if we also count the organizations that featured in the XBOX Six Invitational played in 2017.

While that tournament included six teams, Team Vitality, Supremacy, and Mindfreak competed on PC in 2018. Meanwhile, Elevate made its return to the Six Invitational in 2022.

The only esports organization that competed in the Six Invitational 2017 and remains in the scene is Elevate. The prganization, currently part of the Asia League, has featured in 14 matches and 33 maps since then.

With the Six Invitational 2025 being just around the corner, we can already confirm PSG Talon and Shopify Rebellion will make their Six Invitational debuts in Boston, Massachusetts, which will increase the tally to 69 — or 71 if we include the XBOX Six Invitational 2017.

Additionally, the numbers previously mentioned could increase in the upcoming days if the former Bleed Esports and Cloud9 Beastcoast rosters are picked up by teams that haven't featured in a Six Invitational yet.

What is the team with the most played matches in the Six Invitational?

Curiously enough, the two teams with the most matches played in the history of the Six Invitational have never won the competition. We're talking about FaZe Clan and Team Liquid, who have played 45 games each.

Both organizations have shown great consistency since they landed on the scene in early 2018 despite the changes made to their rosters throughout the seasons. Not only that, both teams have had at least one deep run in the tournament, as the Blue Cavalry reached the grand finals in 2021 while FaZe Clan did so in 2024.

The two-time Six Invitational champions G2 Esports follow the Brazilians in third place with 39 matches played. While the European powerhouse collected 21 caps between 2023 and 2024, the organization featured in 18 Six Invitational games between 2019 and 2022.

In fourth, fifth, and sixth place, we have Spacestation Gaming, DarkZero Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, with 37, 36, and 34, respectively.

The astronauts are currently two matches below G2 Esports after not having missed out on any Six Invitational since 2019. Similarly, DarkZero Esports' consistency has seen the purple organization qualifying for every Six Invitational since 2020.

The same can't be said about Ninjas in Pyjamas, as the Six Invitational 2021 champions and 2020 grand finalists missed out on the edition played in 2023. With the Brazilians missing out on next year's edition, we will see at least Team BDS overtaking them.

Two more organizations that must be mentioned are TSM and MIBR, who are still among the ten most capped teams in the Six Invitational history despite their last performances being in the Six Invitational 2022. Although they have only featured in three editions, both teams have collected two Top 4 finishes, with the North American organization lifting the hammer in 2022.

Last but not least, we can't ignore w7m esports. The Brazilian organization has only competed in two editions of the Six Invitational and has never failed to reach the grand final. Due to the team's consistency in the tournament, the Bulls are already among the twelve most capped teams in the Six Invitational's history.

What is the team with the most maps played in the history of the Six Invitational?

In this case there's no tie as FaZe Clan is the only team to have reached three figures. The Brazilians' overtime defeat on Nighthaven Labs against w7m esports was the organization's 100th Six Invitational map. Team Liquid is in second place with 98 played maps, while Spacestation completes the podium with 85.

Surprisingly for some, G2 Esports are in fourth place in this metric with 82 maps played. Between 2019 and 2022, G2 Esports only played 33 maps. However, in the last two years, they played the remaining 49.

While the teams between the fifth and the eighth place remain the same, the list starts to change here as w7m esports is the ninth-most capped team despite having only featured in two editions. The Bulls have already played ten more maps than Soniqs and Oxygen Esports, organizations that have featured in three Six Invitationals.

Starting from Wolves Esports and below, the difference is big. Out of the five teams that close the list, only FURIA Esports has qualified for the Six Invitational 2025. Therefore, given the Six Invitational 2025 format, the Brazilian powerhouse will sneak into the Top 15.

Last but not least, we must talk about LOS. When counting the team's Six Invitational matches and maps, we have made a difference between Team oNe (2021 and 2022) and LOS (2023 and 2024). While Team oNe played 15 matches and 24 maps, LOS featured in 12 matches and 30 maps. If we combined both teams, the Brazilian organization would have played 27 matches and 54 maps.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.