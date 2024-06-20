How to unlock the JAK Thumper-556 in MW3 and Warzone

The fourth week of Season 4 challenges has introduced a new Aftermarket Part to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and many want to know how to get the JAK Thumper-556.

Week four is the final week of challenges before Season 4 Reloaded gets underway. Just like previous weeks, Sledgehammer Games introduces a new Aftermarket Part which are designed to transform the characteristics of weapons that may not feature in the meta regularly.

With that said, find out how to unlock the JAK Thumper-556 in Modern Warfare 3 using this guide.

How to get MW3 JAK Thumper-556

The process of obtaining the JAK Thumper-556 in Modern Warfare 3 is extremely straightforward. All players need to do is complete any five of the week four challenges in multiplayer and Warzone.

Players can combine the challenges across all modes in Call of Duty, meaning there's no need to stick to one.

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 4 challenges

Below is a full list of Season 4 Week 4 challenges available in Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and Warzone:

MW3

Score 10 kills against players that are blinded or stunned

Score 20 kills using explosive ammo

Score 10 kills with a Bomb Drone or Mosquito Drone

Destroy eight aerial killstreaks

Place top of the scoreboard three times

Score three kills after death

Score three double kills with grenades or launchers

Zombies

Score 300 kills with Frost Damage equipped to a recommended weapon

Score 300 Fire Damage kills with a recommended weapon

Score 300 Explosive Damage kills with a recommended weapon

Destroy 15 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps

Score two Warlord kills with a recommended weapon

Score 50 kills with a recommended weapon while Frenzied Guard is active

Score five kills with a Monkey Bomb five times

Warzone

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the north-west region

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the south region

In Warzone, place in the top ten, five times

Score seven kills or assists with a recommended weapon

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the eastern military base

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the central region

Complete 20 contracts

That's all there is to know about unlocking the JAK Thumper-556 in Modern Warfare 3. For more, check out the best Superi 46 loadout along with early intel on Season 5.