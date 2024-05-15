Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 update size: How big is the download?

On the hunt for information surrounding the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 update size? You’ve come to the right place.

Season 4 of the Modern Warfare 3 cycle is on the horizon and as it’s the start of a new season, Sledgehammer Games is planning on a wealth of new content arriving in multiplayer and zombies in addition to Warzone’s battle royale offering. Knowing the update size is essential intel before it drops in case you need to make any room on the hard drive of your PC or console.

In this guide, find everything there is to know about the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 update size and how to download it as fast as possible.

What Is the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Update Size?

With a few weeks until Season 4 gets underway, the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 update size is currently unknown. However, based on previous updates, we can estimate how much storage space is required.

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty was 29.6 GB and we expect the Season 4 update to be of a similar size. As soon as we hear more, we’ll update the guide with all there is to know.

How to Download MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Update Fast

When a Call of Duty update drops, it’s hugely frustrating having to sit around and wait for the download to complete. Thankfully, we’ve assembled some handy tips and tricks that will have you returning to the virtual battlefield with ease.

If the download speed is slow, internet connection could be to blame. We recommend connecting your PC or console using an Ethernet cable rather than Wi-Fi to prevent any kind of interference.

Downloading the update outside of busy times is another viable option. When fewer people are online, the increase in bandwidth can speed up Season 4 arriving on your hard drive.

Last but by no means least, place your console into rest mode. Minimizing processes and background applications is a great way of completing the Season 4 download with ease.

That's all there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 and Warozne Season 4 update size. For more, head over to our sister site for a closer look at the best MW3 ranked play loadouts and when the best Warzone MORS loadout for long-distance duels.