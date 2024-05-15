Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 roadmap: All expected multiplayer and battle royale content

The Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 roadmap provides an excellent overview of the upcoming Call of Duty season.

Whether you’re a seasoned multiplayer veteran or prefer battle royale action, having a look at all of the content Season 4 has to offer is a surefire way of seeing the new maps, game modes, and more before the update drops.

In this guide, find everything there is to know about the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 roadmap which contains all content arriving in multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 roadmap release date

The Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 roadmap launched on May 20th, 2024. Fans can see what Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games have in store in the image below

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 content

Based on leaks and content that’s already been confirmed for Season 4, we’ve broken it all down so you can see what the developers have been cooking up.

New weapons

New Operators

Limited-time events

Battle pass

New multiplayer maps

Fallout crossover

Gundam crossover

New game modes

One of the notable pieces of content is the return of the Kar98k sniper rifle. The rifle dominated during the Verdansk era of Warzone and it's reappearance has got players salivating at the prospect of the sniper working its magic on the meta once more.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 start date

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone commences on May 29, 2024, and as it’s a brand-new season, there’s bound to be plenty of new additions across the Call of Duty universe in addition to some surprises.

With only two seasons of content remaining, there’s a strong possibility Season 4 features a few teasers surrounding the launch of 2024’s Call of Duty making their way into Warzone and multiplayer.