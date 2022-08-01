MNM Gaming qualify for Berlin Major, their second-ever international event

Image: Ubisoft/Joao F.

MNM Gaming have qualified for the Berlin Major after securing one point in their overtime loss to PWNZ on the final EUL play day.

The five-man MNM squad has been together since Sep. 2021, before the European Challenger League season started that year. The team then won the 2021 EUCL in a near-flawless fashion to qualify for 2022’s EU League.

Just two months later, MNM made their professional debut at the 2022 Six Invitational, where they finished in 13-16th place. The team then finished Stage 1 of the EUL in fifth place, just two points short of a Charlotte Major qualification spot and have now improved to a guaranteed top-four finish in Stage 2.

This result comes as they currently sit with an unassailable 16 points, with notable victories over BDS, G2, and NAVI in regulation time, as well as Rogue in overtime. G2 and BDS currently only have 12 points, meaning that MNM are clear of getting overtaken with just one game remaining for the former two teams.

This continues a remarkable story for Europe’s newest breakout stars. They continue to follow in the footsteps of the likes of BDS and Empire, who also qualified for a Major and the Invitational after winning promotion from the Challenger League.

During their last global outing, the team defeated Korea’s SANDBOX Gaming and the tournament’s eventual runners-up, Team Empire, in the group stage in 2-0 scorelines. That win also meant that they were one of only two teams to beat Empire in the entire event. However, MNM also lost to NiP and the Soniqs by the same score lines and were knocked out in their first playoff match by Oxygen Esports.

A second international event for the MNM organisation shows that they are a real force in the European region at the top level. This comes after the organization made its name in the tier-two and three scenes by cultivating stellar top-flight bound talent.

MNM has now won the EUCL twice, been the previous home from players on G2, NAVI, and Secret, and is the only EUL organization to have a secondary roster of any kind. Now, the organization looks to make its name a staple of the global Siege scene.

Catch MNM Gaming at the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.