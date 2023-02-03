Mirage to "re-evaluate" approach to Rainbow Six Siege, parts ways with players and staff

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Mirage has announced the team is parting ways with its Rainbow Six Siege roster. However, Mirage's tweet points out to a possible stay in the North American League for the upcoming season.

According to Mirage, the team has "reached a mutual agreement with our roster and support staff that will allow us to support them in pursuing other opportunities."

At the same time, Mirage reiterated that the team "remains committed to their future, and ours, in the NAL and competing successfully in future seasons."

Mirage's first two stages of the season were tumultuous, accumulating a combined amount of 12 points. However, with the arrivals of Lorenzo "Dexter" Albiero and Jesse "Mohesse" Sheffield, the team improved massively and shocked everyone by qualifying for the Six Jönköping Major.

Less than two weeks after competing at the NA SI 2023 Closed Qualifier, where they lost against TSM and Spacestation Gaming, Mirage is now announcing the decision of parting ways with its Rainbow Six Siege team, which has come with a massive wave of comments from the fans pointing out the team's reported debt to the players.

Mirage's announcement comes one day after Parabellum Esports' statement regarding the organization's Rainbow Six Siege team, as both teams have had similar approaches to their futures in the scene.