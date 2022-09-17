Mexican side Skull Cracker signs former NAVI player Joe and Polish player nudl

Mexican side Skull Cracker today shocked many with the signings of two European players, including former Natus Vincere member Joe "Joe" Crowther. Alongside the Brit, Skull Cracker's roster has been completed with the addition of Adam "nudl" Hryceniak.

Joe and nudl have become the first two European players to compete in a top-flight LATAM competition. Before today, the most similar signing was the one made by Team Aze, as the former México Série B 2020 team signed the Spanish player Adrián "Flama" Cuenca.

This will mark Joe's return to top-flight competition after parting ways with Natus Vincere back in Sep. 2021. He was part of the team during the 2020 campaign, as he competed for them throughout the second stage and at the European League Finals. With Natus Vincere, Joe won the UK Ireland Nationals Season 2, after defeating Cowana Gaming by 3-1.

Joe's most recent professional experience was for Viperio 86 in the European Challenger League 2021, where the team ended up among the best six sides in the competition. After a second-place finish in the group stage, Viperio 86's loss to DeathroW was followed by another defeat against Totem Esports, who had Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani in the French lineup.

Meanwhile, this will be nudl's first top-flight experience after having competed in various European competitions including the Six Masters Iberia, the Benelux Cup, and the Northern Premier League.