Manchester chosen as next BLAST R6 Major location

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Ubisoft unveiled Manchester, England, as the location for the upcoming edition of the BLAST R6 Major. It will be the first international tournament of the Rainbow Six Siege’s 2024 esports season.

Additionally, it will be the first top-flight international competition of Rainbow Six Siege held in England since the Pro League Year 1 Season 2 Finals, which took place in Leicester.

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be played from May. 16 to May. 26. The Finals will be played in the BEC Arena from May. 24 to May. 26.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft unveiled the initial details about next season’s BLAST R6 Majors, including information about the number of participants and the distribution of SI Points.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t release any update regarding the second BLAST R6 Major of the year and the Six Invitational 2025. However, we expect more information to be unveiled during the Six Invitational 2024, which will be played from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25.