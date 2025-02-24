MACKO Esports win T2 Grand Finals Europe

MACKO Esports have won the T2 Grand Finals Europe after a one-sided 2-0 victory against Team Secret Academy.

The Italian roster completed an unbeaten run in Kettering, United Kingdom, as back-to-back wins against Team Secret Academy and Project X saw them clinching a grand final spot in the first day of action.

Eventually, both MACKO Esports and Team Secret Academy would meet in the grand final after the latter defeated the German roster with back to back 7-5 wins in the Lower Bracket Final.

Finally, the Italian lineup took down Team Secret Academy after a great performance, especially while defending, as the Italians won nine of their eleven defensive rounds. With 7-4 and 7-1 wins on Lair and Bank, the Italians won the match.

Despite the final result, both MACKO Esports and Team Secret Academy clinched spots to compete in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Challenger Series. The two best teams of the competition will qualify to the 2025 Europe and MENA League.

Over the last six months, the Italian lineup has proven to be the best roster in Europe's second tier. Since the organization's return to the scene, the team has already earned around USD$20,000 in prize pool money.

The roster's best results since September 2024 include:

Europe League 2024 Stage 2 Open Qualifiers: 1st

R6 South Breach 2024 November: 2nd

Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier: 2nd

Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals: 3rd

Malta Cyber Series VIII LCQ: 4th

T2 Grand Finals Europe: 1st

During that time, the Italian squad has beaten multiple top-flight teams including G2 Esports, Into The Breach, Wolves Esports, and Fnatic. Additionally, the team's fourth-place finish in the Malta Cyber Series VIII LCQ was enough to qualify for the final stage of the tournament, which will be played between March 14 and March 16 in Malta.

Given MACKO Esports' results, it's fair to say they are one of the favorites to qualify for the 2025 Europe and MENA League through the Challenger Series, which will be played between March and April 2025.

