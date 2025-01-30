M80 unveil Rainbow Six Siege academy roster

M80 have revealed the creation of a Rainbow Six Siege academy roster, which will compete under the name of M80X.

Before today's announcement, Spacestation Gaming and Wildcard were the only esports organizations based in North America with Rainbow Six Siege academy rosters.

M80X's roster is quite interesting due to the different profiles found in the team. The most well-known name on the list is Bryan "Merc" Wrzek, who joined the organization as the academy's head coach. The American won the Six Invitational 2022 for TSM and also played for other esports organizations like Spacestation Gaming, Wildcard, and Soniqs.

The roster also includes a former top flight player in Jason "Ryce" Ngo. The Vietnamese American player is well-known for his time in DarkZero Esports as he made his international debut at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

While the rest of the players come from the organization-less roster BANDSCOAT, the lineup includes the Twitch streamer STOMPN, who currently has 467K followers on the broadcast platform. Therefore, M80 now has two of the game's most popular content creators in STOMPN and William "Spoit" Löfstedt.

