NAL 2024 Stage 2 Day 1 Roundup: M80 defeat the Manchester champions in Hyper's top-flight return, Soniqs win first game with Canadian

Following the conclusion of the first playday of the North America League 2024 Stage 2, here's everything you need to know after today's matches:

Soniqs 7-5 Wildcard

The first match of the split in the North America League 2024 Stage 2 saw Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski and Damian "Surf" Medina making their professional debut for Soniqs. Meanwhile, Wildcard played the team's first top-flight match with Jacob "Bae" Dowling and Chris "Spiff" Park.

The game had a frenetic start as three of the four initial rounds included 1v1 clutches. Although Surf gave Soniqs the early lead, Wildcard tied the scoreboard after two clutches by the debutants Bae and Spiff. Eventually, both teams swapped sides with a three-all draw.

Despite Wildcard having the upper hand as they headed to the second half as the defenders while playing Clubhouse, Soniqs reacted just in time to turn the score around and won the final three rounds of the match. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.49, Richard "Rexen" Coronado was the best player of the match.

M80 8-6 Cloud9 Beastcoast

M80 welcomed the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions back to the North America League 2024 with a defeat as the green roster won the game following a great late comeback.

After losing the first round against Cloud9 Beastcoast, M80 temporarily drew the scoreboard with a Ben "CTZN" McMillan 4K. Eventually, the blue roster retook the lead after an ace by Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari.

When it looked like M80 were going to fall against Cloud9 Beastcoast, the Brazilian-majority team forced the overtime and won the following two rounds to secure the two points. While CTZN was the MVP of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.21, William "Spoit" Löfstedt's efforts can't go unseen as he went 5-2 (+3) on entry.

Luminosity 7-3 LOS

Luminosity produced the most one-sided match of the day after defeating the Brazilian roster of LOS by 7-3 on Consulate.

Although LOS started the match by winning the first round, the Esports World Cup-bound got the lead of the match after taking three back-to-back rounds. Despite tying the scoreboard before swapping sides, it was too late for the Brazilians as Luminosity didn't lose a single round on attack.

Edwardo "Eddy" Díaz stole the show in round seven after completing a 1v3 clutch while playing Aruni. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.70, he was the best player of the match. He was closely followed by George "Silent" Hernández, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.56.

Spacestation 7-5 Oxygen Esports

Last but not least, Spacestation Gaming grabbed the final win of the day after defeating Oxygen Esports on Consulate.

The astronauts started on the right foot after winning three of the game's first four rounds. However, Oxygen Esports overtook Spacestation Gaming after winning two more rounds before swapping sides and the team's first attack, which came after a 4K by Evan "Yoggah" Nelson.

It was then that Spacestation woke up. The astronauts retook the lead and reached match point after winning the next three defenses. Although Oxygen Esports managed to survive to the first match point, Spacestation Gaming grabbed the three points after defending Piano successfully.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.29 and 1.28 respectively, Roman "Forrest" Breaux and Liam "Ashn" Paz were the best players of the game.