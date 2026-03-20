LOUD unveil Year 11 roster, announce resetz, stemp, and Gabu7z signings

LOUD have announced the signings of Pablo "resetz" Barros, Vinicius "stemp" Stempnhak, and Gabu7z. The first two competed together for Elevate in Year 10 as they made their final top flight appearence for the American esports organization at the Six Invitational 2026. Meanwhile, Gabu7z comes from Elevate Academy. LOUD's roster for Year 11 will also include Vinícius "live" dos Santos and Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia.

The Brazilians have signed for LOUD to replace Willian "Stk" Gonçalves, Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto, and Vitor "peres" Peres. The first two have already found a new home, as they will play in Year 11 for INTZ and Ninjas in Pyjamas, respectively.

LOUD had a difficult season in Year 10. The team had a positive start as they reached RE:L0:AD's Top 8. However, after that, the team missed out on all international events, including the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026.

LOUD will make their Year 11 debut on March 31 when they play against Fluxo W7M in the South America League 2026 Kickoff. The four best teams by the end of the tournament will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.