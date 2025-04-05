Keyd Stars reveal new Rainbow Six Siege roster led by Mexico Major champion and former Liquid IGL Lagonis

Keyd Stars have revealed the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster to compete in the 2025 season, including four new players. The Brazilians have only kept Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak from last year's lineup.

Keyd Stars' project for the upcoming season will be led by Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi. The 23-year-old is rated as one of the best IGL's in the region after having captained Team oNe during the organization's golden era, which included multiple international appearances and the win at the Six Mexico Major.

After spending over two years playing for Team Liquid, Lagonis' best results for the Blue Cavalry were two back-to-back Major grand final appearances, including the Six Jönköping Major and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Keyd Stars have also brought in two former Fluxo players in Vitor "Hashasky" Kubota and Vitor "Mitrix" Hugo, as well as the former MIBR player Kaik "Gomess" Sousa. Finally, the team have also added Pedro "Parand1nha" Augusto as an assistant coach after one year at Black Dragons.

Considering Keyd Stars aren't part of the R6 Share 2025 Program, the lineup's official debut will come in the South America League 2025 shortly after the conclusion of Reload.

