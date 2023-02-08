Key stats from Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2023

Banner image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

It's time to check on some of the most important stats of the first day of the Six Invitational 2023:

Nuers and Solotov the best on Day 1

Ethan "Nuers" James and Fatih "Solotov" Türker finished Day 1 at the top of the statistical leaderboards after getting SiegeGG Ratings of 1.46. Just behind them, Team BDS superstar Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's brilliant performance couldn't save the Frenchmen from an upset loss to CAG.

It's worth mentioning Lucas "soulz1" Schinke's performance in FaZe Clan's defeat against M80, where the player got the only positive rating in the Brazilian squad. His SiegeGG Rating of 1.31 was just behind Jack "Doki" Robertson's 1.33, as the Scottish player was outstanding against KOI and obtained 22 kills on the first map of the series.

Solis makes debut at first international competition

So far, Solis has the third-highest defensive ban rate (38%), just behind Azami and Valkyrie, who are five percentage points ahead of the Colombian operator.

Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina, who was the MVP of the w7m esports vs Elevate match with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.38, was the only player to primarily play Solis on Day 1. Solis seems to have a larger impact on maps where soft destruction is a heavy part of the meta, with Kafe and Clubhouse fitting the description.

Frost steals the show

Frost's popularity in Siege has shot up through the roof in recent months due to her 1.5x scope and her Deployable Shield. Her rise in the meta was noticed by Ubisoft, with the game publisher nerfing her 9mm C1's damage from 45 to 38.

Despite the recent tweak, Frost has been widely used on Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2023. By the end of the first play day, Frost's pick rate was 22% and five players primarily player her on defense, including yesterday's MVP Ethan "Nuers" James.

Frost's play time increased when teams went to Border, a map full of corners and windows to vault in. Villa and Chalet were also proven to be good maps for Frost, with Soniqs using the best of her kit to defeat Team Liquid.

Soniqs' Chalet final round was the perfect example, with Luccas "Paluh" Molina downed by a Frost trap in a post-plant 2v1 situation against Emilio "Geometrics" Léynez. Eventually, the Mexican killed Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi just before defusing with 30 seconds left.

NA leads the regional war on Day 1

North America was the best region on Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2023, with Astralis being the only team from the North American League to not win in on their SI 2023 debut -- only because it was against their regional rivals, Oxygen Esports.

Soniqs' 2-0 victory against Team Liquid and M80's 2-1 win against FaZe Clan boosted the North American League's record in the competition while also giving Brazil the worst record. Finally, DarkZero Esports were the only North American team to face a European team on Day 1, as they defeated Heroic 2-1.

All maps have been played at least once

After the first day of the Six Invitational 2023, all nine maps on the map pool were played at least once, with Chalet being the most played with four appearances.

Theme Park, which was played three times, wasn't picked by any team, as it was the decider map in the G2 Esports, M80, and DarkZero Esports victories.

Border and Clubhouse were also seen three times, with Kafe, Oregon, and Villa seen twice. Bank and Skyscraper were the least played maps of the day, with just one appearance each.

Six aces on Day 1

Jack "Doki" Robertson got the competition's first ace while playing Melusi on Villa against KOI in the third round of the series.

Later on, Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina got the second ace of the competition with Iana on Kafe to give his team the first map of the series.

However, half of the aces took place in the match between Oxygen Esports and Astralis. Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero got the first one of the series with Kapkan in round nine, while his teammate Ethan "Nuers" James got the second in the final round of Bank. Finally, David "iconic" Ifidon got his moment to shine as he completed an ace with Ying on the fourth round of Kafe.

DarkZero Esports' debutant Gaven "Gaveni" Black got the last ace of the day with Dokkaebi to help his team win against Heroic on Theme Park.