JessGOAT wins Esports Desk Analyst of the Year, dedicates win to KiXSTAr

The annual Esports Awards concluded today after two days of celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here, some of the biggest names in the industry met up to celebrate a year of competition and to award some of the most impressive players, talent, and companies across all of esports.

Rainbow Six Siege esport personalities earned six nominations, while related companies and organizations were nominated for nine more. This included Jaime "Cyber" Ramos and William "Spoit" Löfstedt for PC Player and PC Rookie of the Year, Parker "Interro" Mackay and Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen for Play by Play and Colour Caster of the Year, Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden for Desk Analyst of the Year, and Nicolle "Cherrygumms" Merhy for Personality of the Year.

Out of these names, JessGOAT was the lone winner and she dedicated the award win to Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley.

Since the last awards, Jess has worked as the desk analyst at the Sweden Major, 2022 Six Invitational and the Gamers Without Borders tournament. Prior to this, Jess initially got her start casting SEA Pro League back in 2018 and coaching PENTA in Pro League, Six Invitational, and Six Minor tournaments. She then covered three other global events as a desk analyst, as well as the EU League and APAC League for 2020 and 2021 as a caster.

After not being signed for the 2022 season, most of Jess' work in 2022 came in Valorant. Here she was a part of eight casters and analysts who covered the last two Valorant world championship events, as well as its Majors in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Other notable awards saw Riot Games win Esports Publisher Team of the Year, OpTic Gaming win Esports Organization of the Year, Valorant win Esports Game of the Year, and LOUD Valorant winning Esports Team of the Year. No R6-related company won any other award.

This is in contrast to the 2021 awards, where G2 Esports' Jake "Virtue" Grannan won Play of the Year, G2 Esports won Esports Video Production Team of the Year and Esports Creative Piece of the Year, and a picture of Team oNe coach Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira from Eric Ananmalay won Esports Photo of the Year.