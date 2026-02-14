Japan and Salt Lake City to host next two BLAST R6 Majors, Six Invitational 2027 to be played in Brazil

Ubisoft have today unveiled the locations for the upcoming two BLAST R6 Majors as well as the Six Invitational 2027.

In May 2026 some of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams in the world will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to compete in what will be known as the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City Major. It will be the first BLAST R6 Major held in the United States since the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, which was played in November 2023.

Six months later, the second Major of the season will be held in Japan. The exact location hasn't been revealed yet. It will be the first international event celebrated in APAC since the PL Season 10 Finals played in Tokoname, Japan, in November 2019.

Finally, the season will be put to an end when the best teams travel to Brazil to compete at the Six Invitational 2027. It will be the second-ever Six Invitational held in the Portuguese-speaking country. The first and so far only one was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February 2024.

At the same time, the competitions will be combined with the Esports World Cup 2026 (August) and the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (November). The addition of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 has also been announced today. Moreover, yesterday, on February 13, Ubisoft also revealed that China will be integrated in the esports ecosystem starting from Year 11.