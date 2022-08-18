“I don’t even think about supr, for me is just a meme”: Alem4o on supr rivalry, G2’s path to playoffs

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @KonkolMichal

After a stage full of struggles for G2 Esports, a comeback of enormous proportions got them to the Berlin Major their home turf. Now, they have qualified for the playoffs, after an horrendous start to the split that at one point left them with just three points from five games.

G2’s good results against Soniqs and SANDBOX Gaming made up the bulk of their group stage results, excluding a final-day 7-0 drubbing of FaZe Clan.

But despite G2’s momentum, Karl “Alem4o” Zarth thinks that the Brazilian teams are the favorites to take the trophy home, and that the “only reason they didn’t win last major was because the visa situation.”

One of the favorites to win are FaZe themselves, as G2 found that out firsthand on their second day at the Major. The Brazilians never looked like they were going to lose and eventually won 7-3 on Bank.

“Problem against FaZe was our map pool, we didn’t have time to prepare for the Major cause of multiple reasons that we can’t say,” explained Alem4o.

The Koreans of SANDBOX Gaming were less of an issue, however, with Alem4o revealing that “we felt really comfortable playing against them.”

Despite that sentiment, and the initial 7-3 win for G2 against SANDBOX, the second time was not so easy after G2 had to resort to overtime to win 8-6.

The first match against Soniqs was also similarly difficult and ended with the same scoreline. However, G2 displayed an impressive amount of fortitude to win that match after being down 1-5 at the halfway mark.

“The key behind the comeback was basically already ‘know that we would be losing after first half’ and prepare the mental for defenses,” Alem4o revealed.

G2’s second match against Soniqs ended with the Europeans “retiring” Seth “supr” Hoffman, as the American IGL will leave the competitive scene now that the Berlin Major has concluded for his team.

Despite the banter seen on social media, the rivalry between Alem4o and the supr is far from being tense.

“I don’t even think about supr, for me is just a meme and opportunity to farm impressions on socials, I really hope he’s happy doing what he want to do with his future,” laughed Alem4o.

Catch G2 Esports tomorrow against Rogue in the playoffs at 5 PM CEST (UTC+2) as they attempt to continue their momentum and better their Charlotte Major quarter-finals appearance.