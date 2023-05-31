Operation Dread Factor is expected to be deployed on May 30, an expansion that will bring multiple features to the game. Although Consulate's rework is in the spotlight, Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Fenrir has stolen the show.

Fenrir will be Rainbow Six Siege's 34th defender. He will become the 68th operator in Ubisoft's title, as the game will have 70 names by the end of the year. Undoubtedly, that's one of the main reasons why Rainbow Six Siege is a complicated videogame.

Nevertheless, understanding how to use Siege's operators is crucial to get better. Slowly but steadily, memorizing the maps and comprehending the operators' abilities will elevate your playstyle in Rainbow Six Siege.

To get better for Operation Dread Factor, players must quickly catch up on everything related to Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Fenrir.

How to use Fenrir in Rainbow Six Siege

Fenrir can deploy five of his traps, called F-NATT Dread Mile. However, he can only activate three at a time.

Using Fenrir properly requires information, team play, and patience. Players shouldn't use Fenrir as a roamer, as his mines would most likely end up being wasted. Fenrir must play from a safe position where he can activate and deactivate his devices.

However, this doesn't mean Fenrir can't be used aggressively.

Players can use Fenrir's toxic cloud to surprise the attackers. When the enemies are covered by the purple smoke of Fenrir's mines, they can't see anything. That's when Fenrir can surprise the attackers with his loadout, designed to take short-distance gunfights.

When playing with Fenrir, players can choose between bringing Barbed Wire or a Bulletproof Camera.

While both are excellent options to combine with Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Miles, we think the Bulletproof Camera is a better gadget for Fenrir's devices.

First, the Bulletproof Camera can give Fenrir important information to know where the attackers are located. With that information, Fenrir can decide what F-NATT Dread Miles to activate.

Secondly, the Bulletproof Camera can be used to spot Twitch and Flores' drones that attempt to destroy Fenrir's mines. It can also be used to jam the drones and destroy them.

Teaming up with Valkyrie or Pulse will make Fenrir's job easier.

Valkyrie's cameras can be used to know where the attackers are going to attack from. Pulse's Cardiac Sensor can be used the same way. Fenrir can activate and deactivate his mines based on his teammate's information. Communication is key to get the best out of Fenrir!