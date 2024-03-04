How to join randoms in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is all about cooperation between your brothers from Super Earth and if you don't have other people to play it with, you might want to dive into a public match with randoms to have a better chance at surviving/completing your missions.

How to join a public game?

The first thing you could try is to join a public game, as the game will pair you with random players.

Before trying to join a public game, the first thing you need to do is to make sure you have the correct settings for it. To do that, open the settings menu and select the "Options" menu from the top bar.

Then select the "Gameplay" option from the menu on the left side and on the Matchmaking Privacy option select "Public". Once you've done that, get into your ship and approach your Galactic Warm map in the cockpit.

After interacting with the map, you'll see an option at the bottom of your screen that says "Quickplay". If you select this option, the matchmaking system will put you in a game with random people fairly quickly.

Another way to join a public game is by using the interactive map to look for active missions and join them directly.

Where can I find people to play Helldivers with?

If you are tired of joining random games, either because you are not in tune with your teammates or coordination is hard, there are other alternatives you could try.

One of the things we recommend is to join a Discord server and look for people who are also playing the game. Fortunately, there are several Helldivers-themed servers dedicated to gathering troops to liberate the galaxy.

Founding Fathers of Freedom is one of those servers and even though they are not associated with the developers, people are using it to coordinate their efforts. Since crossplay provides seamless play between the different users, you can use these servers no matter what platform you're playing on.

