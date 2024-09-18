How to get rid of Motion Blur in Rainbow Six Siege?

With the launch of Operation Twin Shells on September 10, Ubisoft introduced new features to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Although the game's new operator Skopós stole the show, it's worth mentioning Ubisoft's quality-of-life upgrades. In this article, we will have a look at Motion Blur and how to turn it off in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

What is Motion Blur?

The term Motion Blur is used to define the blurriness caused by being shot in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

Normally, when being shot in Ubisoft's FPS, players will experience a blurriness that will prevent them from completely seeing their surroundings. This can be annoying and make it more difficult to aim correctly at your opponents.

Plain and simple, having Motion Blur activated while playing the game can put you at a disadvantage against someone whose Motion Blur is off. Therefore, here's how you can deactivate Motion Blur in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

How to turn Motion Blur off?

Turning Motion Blur off in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is easy. Follow these steps to completely deactivate it from the game:

First, go to Options .

. Go to Accessibility .

. Go to Motion Blur and turn it off.

and turn it off. Press Apply to save your changes.

After doing this, the blurriness caused by being shot will disappear. Instead, the sight of your operator will get a bit darker, but you will still be able to shot comfortably at your enemies.

However, this addition to the game has also nerfed Jackal. Although the community believes this is a bug, which should be fixed soon, players who get shot while using Jackal's ability will see how their screen goes completely dark. Therefore, if you're a Jackal main, we advice you to not play the Spanish operator or to limit the time you use his unique gadget.