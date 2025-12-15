How to claim free Wildcards Siege packs in Rainbow Six Siege X

Wildcards Siege is Rainbow Six Siege X's new time-limited game mode where players are the ones to make the rules! At the start of each round, a set of rules is defined which completely transform how the game is played. From reinforcing all soft walls to not allowing players to reload, every match feels extremely unique... and fun!

However, Wildcards Siege isn't only about giving players a fun, festive experience. As in previous time-limited game modes, Ubisoft have released exclusive skins that players can obtain through Renown and R6 Credits. When unlocking all of the items in the collection, players will be able to unlock the Wildcards Siege Memento Weapon skin. Exciting, right?

Fortunately, not all packs must be purchased from the in-game store as all players can claim right now two free Wildcards Siege packs. Here's how to do it!

Simply log in Rainbow Six Siege X on December 15

December 15's free daily reward is a Wildcards Siege pack. Therefore, all players will automatically get a Wildcards Siege pack for logging in today!

However, keep in mind that free daily rewards can only be claimed on the day they are released. So, don't expect to get it if you don't log in today. It's just for players who log in on December 15!

Claim a free Wildcards Siege pack in the Highlights section

Players can claim a free Wildcards Siege pack, which is located in the Highlights section. The pack will be available to all players until the conclusion of the event on January 5.

To claim this Wildcards Siege pack, follow the next steps:

Open Rainbow Six Siege X

Go to Shop

Scroll down and press on Highlights

Scroll down until Free Gifts

Claim your free gift

After following these steps, you should find a Wildcards Siege pack in the Locker section.

Complete Wildcards Siege challenges

Finally, players are also able to claim free Wildcards Siege packs by completing the weekly challenges found in the Operation Tenfold Pursuit Battle Pass.

Here's a look at the two challenges that can be completed this week:

Season at a time: Play 15 rounds in the Wildcards Siege event.

Downloading the meta: Win 7 rounds in the Wildcards Siege event.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.