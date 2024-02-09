In the case you are a Rainbow Six Siege OG, you will possibly remember the time when the default cameras' light was red. Even gadgets like Jäger's ADS displayed a red luminosity. Eventually, these devices were changed from red to blue.

Color-wise, that's not the only aspect that changed. In Rainbow Six Siege, the reticle color in every operator's sight of the game was red. With time this changed, and now players can decide what color to use.

How to change optic color in Rainbow Six Siege

Although changing the color of your optic might sound silly or useless, some people believe bright colors can give you the upper hand in gunfights.

In case you want to try out new colors, you can explore your options by heading to the Options menu. Once you are there, click on Accessibility. From there, you will be able to choose from 13 different reticle color options. You can also change the Optic Opacity.

Default / Red Light Blue Blue Turquoise Light Green Green Yellow Light Orange Orange Pink White Black

Looking at the available colors, our only advice is don't even think about choosing either white or black. These are colors that can easily blend in the environment, and you don't want that. Instead, go for colors like green or light green.

Can I change the optic color in the middle of a Rainbow Six Siege game?

Yes, absolutely! You can do that, and the best thing is that the procedure is exactly the same. Just go to Options, move to Accessibility, and choose the color.

The only difference, in this case, is that you will have to accept the changes. To do that, don't forget to press Apply. If you press on Default, everything is going to set up to the default game's settings.

So, what's your favorite reticle color? Although we love default (for the old times), we like to change every now and then. It's nice to have this option!