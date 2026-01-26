How could the removal of Skyscraper affect teams competing at SI 2026?

On November 16, Ubisoft announced during the reveal of Operation Tenfold Pursuit that Fortress would replace Skyscraper in the professional map pool. It was the first time the professional map pool received a change since Lair replaced Oregon, back in July 2024.

Making a map pool change is always exciting for the fans as they get to see different action–the average experience for the viewer often gets too plain if teams keep playing the same maps. Having a healthy and consistent map pool rotation improves the overall watching experience, but, at the same time, it's a nightmare for teams and players.

Learning and making strategies for a new map can take a long while, especially building a solid and efficient stratbook. Being ahead of the curve is extremely important, especially as we head to Rainbow Six Siege's world championship, the Six Invitational 2026. Plain and simple, the teams that can learn and adapt to the new map will automatically be in a much stronger position.

So, two obvious questions arise: what teams are most likely to be hurt by the removal of Skyscraper and the addition of Fortress? What teams are most likely to build an advantage thanks to this map pool change?

We have had a look at the stats to answer both questions.

SI 2026 teams win rate on Skyscraper since RE:L0:AD

SI 2026 teams Skyscraper ban rate since RE:L0:AD

What teams are most likely to be hurt by the removal of Skyscraper?

In order to answer this question, we have had a look at two stats: how many times each team banned Skyscraper and what their record on the map is.

Logically, teams who banned Skyscraper a lot won't be impacted negatively by the removal of the map. In fact, these will probably be happy regarding the addition of Fortress, giving them a chance of a fresh start. Meanwhile, teams who played a lot on the map will be the most hurt by their removal.

Looking at the teams' results on Skyscraper, four names stand out the most, these being FEARX, M80, Wildcard, and Fluxo W7M.

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, the South Koreans have played eight times on Skyscraper, winning five and only losing once. The black-and-yellow roster is the only lineup to not ban Skyscraper, and, to make matters worse, FEARX's opponents banned the Japanese map 75% of the times when playing against the South Koreans. With Skyscraper being out of the equation, teams who face off against the Foxes will be in a much stronger position during the map ban phase than before.

Meanwhile, Fluxo W7M and Wildcard are two sides that could also be heavily impacted by the removal of Skyscraper. Since the start of RE:L0:AD, they only banned it seven and eight times, each. Finally, M80 will likely be alright as the Americans' map pool has looked really strong throughout the whole season.

What teams could be benefited by the removal of Skyscraper?

Two names stand out among the twenty Six Invitational 2026 participants: ENTERPRISE Esports and Oxygen Esports. Curiously enough, both of them have been drawn in Group D.

The Oceanic roster is the only team at the Six Invitational 2026 that didn't play a single match on Skyscraper as they banned the Japanese map 3o times. Their ban rate for Skyscraper (85,7%) is the highest in the competition.

Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports banned Skyscraper almost 68% of the times since the start of RE:L0:AD. The Americans only played the map once, which was a 0-7 defeat against M80.

In fact, Oxygen Esports have already shown their Fortress three times, winning it twice against DarkZero Esports and once against Cloud9. At the time of writing, Oxygen Esports seem to be the most benefited team by the removal of Skyscraper and the addition of Fortress.

Other teams who could be hugely benefited by the removal of Skyscraper are Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-5), Daystar (0-3), Shopify Rebellion (0-2), and Dplus KIA (0-1).

