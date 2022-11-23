Heroic qualify for Six Invitational 2023 after results at Jönköping Major

Image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

Following today's results at the Jönköping Major, Heroic have qualified for the Six Invitational 2023. They follow the footsteps of MNM Gaming, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan, who have also qualified today.

Heroic are the sixth European roster to qualify for the Six Invitational, which means that the region will have the most teams there at seven. Wolves Esports, Rogue, G2 Esports, Team BDS, and MNM Gaming have also qualified through the Global Standings, while a seventh roster will join the list through the EU SI 2023 Regional Qualifiers.

Heroic started the season on the right foot by finishing in first place in the European League Stage 1. However, at the Charlotte Major, they finished at the bottom of its group.

After missing out on the Berlin Major, the team decided to part ways with Jake "Sloth" Brown and Georgi "GorgoNa" Stoyanov, who made way for Marc "Jume" Steinmann and Maxime "Meloo" Cahagnet.

Heroic are still in the race to qualify for the Jönköping Major playoffs and their chances look good. The European squad only needs a regulation victory against SANDBOX Gaming and a TSM regulation loss against Team Liquid.