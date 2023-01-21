Heroic bench Meloo ahead of SI 2023 next month

Image: Heroic

Heroic yesterday announced its decision to move Maxime "Meloo" Cahagnet to the substitute bench just one stage after having signed him.

The move marks a second departure in as many months for the team, with no replacements announced for him and Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli, who joined G2 Esports. Benjamaster had announced his intention to leave Heroic on Dec. 13.

Meloo was previously known for his time on Acend last year in the European Challenger League and was on the team briefly alongside former Team BDS coach Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel. He finished the EUCL season in the top six with the team, just after a fifth-place finish in the 6 French League Season 3.

With Heroic, he had a decent debut stage in the EUL. While he only had a SiegeGG Rating of 0.99 -- third-best on his team -- a +5 Overall K-D, and +3 Entry K-D, his team finished in the top four and secured qualification to the Jönköping Major.

Heroic failed to progress to the playoffs, however, finishing in third place in a group with grand-finalists Team Liquid and quarter-finalists TSM.

They are qualified for the upcoming Six Invitational 2023, which begins on Feb. 6, but are yet to announce their two replacements.