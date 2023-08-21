Heroic and UUNO part ways

Banner image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

Heroic have announced the departure of Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen from the Danish organization Rainbow Six Siege roster. The Finn was the only player remaining from the roster that joined Heroic in Mar. 2022.

Despite not finding much success throughout his stay in Heroic, the former G2 Esports player represented the Europeans in three international events, including the Six Charlotte Major, the Six Jönköping Major, and the Six Invitational 2023.

Since missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the Finn represented Heroic in multiple off-season tournaments including the R6 North Rainbow Rumble Europe League Qualifier.

Throughout August, UUNO's absence for Heroic at the group stage of the R6 North Rainbow Rumble led the viewers to think that the Finn was out of the team's project for Stage 2. Now, his departure from Heroic has been made official.