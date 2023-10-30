Geekay Esports' player Srsly unable to obtain visa to compete in Atlanta, former KOI player Leadr to replace him

Geekay Esports confirmed that Ahmet "Srsly" Hasan was "unable to obtain a visa to travel to the United States" and will have to compete with a substitute.

The Saudi Arabian-majority roster has decided to temporarily welcome Jake "Leadr" Fortunato, who is joining his former KOI teammate, Adam "nudl" Hryceniak, and his former Natus Vincere coach, Alonso "ALO" Díez.

His latest top-flight was brief, as Leadr only stayed in KOI for four months. In the Europe League Stage 1, the British player scored a SiegeGG rating of 0.97 and a KOST of 62% after going 3-5 (-2) on entries while maining Lion and Azami.

Leadr's final performance next to the Six Berlin Major champions was at the Europe League 2023 Stage 1 Last Chance Qualifiers, where he scored a SiegeGG rating of 0.75 after maining Dokkaebi and Azami.

Earlier this month, we interviewed the Geekay Esports player Abdellah "X.Ke" Al Wahabi, who admitted finding "an advantage behind English comms because at first when we gave comms in Arabic it was very hectic."

Geekay Esports will make their international debut in Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow as they will play against Ninjas in Pyjamas. Here's everything you need to know about Group A's teams!