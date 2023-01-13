Gaimin Gladiators releases Rainbow Six Siege roster due to "lack of info from Ubisoft"

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Gaimin Gladiators announced their immediate exit from the Rainbow Six Siege scene due to a "lack of info from Ubisoft."

Despite the team's departure, Gaimin Gladiators seem to leave the door open for a possible return to Rainbow Six Siege. "We'll postpone our investment in R6 until we have the necessary info to move forward," the team added.

Gaimin Gladiators joined Rainbow Six Siege in March 2022 to compete in the North American Challenger League with a roster that included the former top-flight player Jared "Beastly" Medeiros.

However, less than two months later, Gaimin Gladiators signed the APAC South team Renatus, which saw their North American roster being relegated to the Gaimin Gladiators B team. After finishing in seventh place in the North American Challenger League Stage 2, the organization parted ways with the lineup.

Meanwhile, Stage 2 was successful for the Indonesian roster. Following a second place in APAC South Stage 2, the team qualified to compete at the Six Berlin Major. Gaimin Gladiators' only victory came against Oxygen Esports in maximum overtime.

Unfortunately for the team, Gaimin Gladiators finished Stage 3 outside of APAC South's top two after a narrow 5-7 defeat at the hands of Elevate.

The Indonesians' last game for Gaimin Gladiators was on Dec. 11, as the team lost to FURY by 1-2 in the APAC South SI 2023 Open Qualifier.