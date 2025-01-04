Gaimin Gladiators part ways with Fishoguy, Juicy to stand in

Gaimin Gladiators announced the team's decision to part ways with Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizaka, who has been temporarily replaced by the former Pittsburgh and Antic Esports player Broden "Juicy" Dean.

The change has been announced two weeks after Gaimin Gladiators was knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 Oceania Closed Qualifiers, where they lost against the Chiefs and Supernova. Therefore, Gaimin Gladiators are already out of the Six Invitational 2025 race, with the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals being played this weekend.

The 26-year-old joined Team Bliss in March 2022 after playing one season under the Chiefs, with whom he had made his international debut at the Six Sweden Major.

While playing for Team Bliss, the Australian played at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, as well as the Six Invitational 2024 and the Esports World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Juicy has been part of Oceania's professional scene since 2020 as he played for the Knights for almost four years. However, since the Knight's departed Oceania's competitive scene, Juicy has struggled to find a rock-solid project as tried his luck at multiple teams, including Circular Spheres, Homeless, Arial Arise, Osiris, Antic Esports, and, most recently, the organization-less roster 5Sharp.

The Australian will make his official debut for Gaimin Gladiators at Oceania's off-season tournament THE GAUNTLET. Although the tournament doesn't have an official starting date yet, it's expected to be played this month.

