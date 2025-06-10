G2 Esports sign American talent Stompn

G2 Esports have signed the former M80X player and M80 content creator Stompn. The American has signed for the European powerhouse to replace the benched Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen.

On January 30, 2025, M80 announced the creation of an academy lineup, which included a mix of American talent coached by the world champion Bryan "Merc" Wrzek. By then, Stompn was already part of the team.

While the team participated in some Tier 3 competitions, the squad's biggest challenge was the North America League Challenger Series 2025. After missing out on qualifying for the competition through the first open qualifier, as they lost against the eventual ENVY roster JJ and Co, the team qualified for it through the second open qualifier.

In the North America League Challenger Series 2025, M80X was one of the best four rosters in the Swiss Stage as they finished the first phase of the tournament with a 3-1 record. Finally, the team finished in 5th - 6th place after a defeat against the eventual champions JJ and Co. It's worth mentioning that the team only lost against the three best teams in the tournament, including the previously mentioned JJ and Co, now playing for ENVY, as well as Revelations and IVsakeN.

Despite M80X's final result, G2 Esports' new player Stompn was the best in the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26. The American talent finished with a K-D of 176-116 (+60), a KOST of 72, and a KPR of 0.98 in only 16 maps played.

While the signing of Stompn is a huge chance a team like G2 Esports probably couldn't miss, it's difficult to see, on paper, how the samurai will make it work. The team has had plenty of communication issues, so benching a support player like UUNO to sign a fragger like Stompn doesn't make much sense — a concern that the former player and current desk analyst Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez has also raised.

It's also worth mentioning that Stompn is the first import from the North America League to join Europe and MENA's top flight. In previous seasons we saw the arrival of Brazilian imports, such as Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, Roberto "Loira" Camargo, or Luiz "Miracle" Abrantes, but this is the first time a player from the United States joins the league.

