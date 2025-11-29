G2 Esports qualify for Six Invitational 2026

G2 Esports have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 following today's 2-0 victory against Gen.G Esports. The European side took down the French-majority roster after 7-1, 7-5 wins on Bank and Skyscraper.

G2 Esports' best players against the golden side were Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Zack "Stompn" Lamb, who finished the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.64 and 1.34.

Following today's win, the samurai have secured an extra 350 SI Points as they have locked a Top 3 finish at the BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League Regional Finals 2025. With 1,050 SI Points to their name, they currently sit in second place in the Global Standings right behind their European fellows Team Falcons.

Other than the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand finalists, M80, FURIA, and FaZe Clan have also secured their presence in Paris, France, next year. In the upcoming days, more teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2026, extending the list from four to sixteen qualified rosters.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg.