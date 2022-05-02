G2 Esports qualify for Charlotte Major on final EUL play day

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

G2 Esports have qualified for the Charlotte Major, which will be played between the 16th and the 22nd of May.

The European team missed out on the Sweden Major and the Six Invitational 2022, which resulted in the departure of Jordan “Kayak” Morley. It also left the German duo Lucas “Hungry” Reich and Jonas “Jonka” Kaczmarzyk on the bench.

It was then that G2 Esports built a new super team to return to international hights as soon as possible, signing the Mexico Major winner and second-best player of Year 6 Karl “Alem4o” Zarth, CTZN’s former partner in crime at Natus Vincere Jack “Doki” Robertson, and Rogue IGL Kevin “Prano” Pranowitz.

Following a great start to the season with two regulation victories over Rogue and MNM Gaming, doubts surfaced around G2 Esports as the team lost three back-to-back matches.

However, three consecutive regulation victories over the three bottom sides in Europe – Natus Vincere, Team Secret, and PWNZ – made the team skyrocket to second place, only behind Heroic.

Heading into the final day of competition three points ahead of the fifth-placed team in the standings, LFO, and with a round difference of +8, it was just a matter of time for G2 Esports to qualify for the Charlotte Major.

But though things looked promising, G2’s day was a rollercoaster of emotions.

An LFO regulation victory over PWNZ was followed by a 7-1 Team BDS win over G2 Esports. Such a one-sided victory left G2 Esports with a worse round difference than Rogue, who would overtake them in the standings in the hypothetical case of a regulation victory over EUL Stage 1 champions Heroic.

That ultimately did not happen — Heroic defeated Rogue on Chalet by 7-3. G2 Esports thus join Heroic, LFO, and Team BDS as the European League representants.