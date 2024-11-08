G2 Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2

G2 Esports have clinched a spot to compete in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 after defeating CAG Osaka and Black Dragons.

Despite the samurai's initial upset against CAG Osaka, the European powerhouse ended up completing a comeback against the Japanese roster following victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Consulate. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.47, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth became SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of play-in action in Montreal.

One day after the team's victory against CAG Osaka, G2 Esports faced off Black Dragons in a game that would see the winner qualifying for Montreal's Phase 2. While the European powerhouse ended up securing the win after victories on Consulate and Lair, both maps followed an almost-identical script.

On Consulate, Black Dragons' 5-1 start was neutralized by a G2 Esports flawless defensive half that saw the samurai take a 7-5 win. Shortly after, the European-majority roster did the same on Lair, as they forced the map's overtime despite switching sides while being 1-5 down. Despite starting the overtime on the attacking side, G2 Esports ended up winning the map and secured a Montreal Phase 2 spot.

In total, before Lair's overtime, only three rounds out of a possible 24 ended in attacking wins. However, Lair's overtime broke the trend as the three rounds fell into the hands of the attackers.

Earlier today, Team Falcons qualified for Montreal's Phase 2 as the MENA League roster defeated ALPHA Team and the Chiefs. Only two more rosters will follow G2 Esports and Team Falcons' steps as the remaining four play-in teams will be knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.