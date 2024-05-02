G2 Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

G2 Esports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating ENCE in the grand finals of the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Six Invitational 2023 champions dropped to Europe's Last Chance Qualifiers after finishing in fifth place in the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 following a one-sided victory against Fnatic.

In the Last Chance Qualifier, G2 Esports looked unstoppable as none of their opponents could steal a map away from the European powerhouse. A 2-0 victory against their former teammate Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen was followed by another flawless win, this time against G2 Esports former player Lucas "Hungry" Reich.

Eventually, G2 Esports clinched Manchester's final spot after a 2-0 win against ENCE as they defeated the Finn organization on Nighthaven Labs (7-1) and Kafe (7-5). With this result, the Berlin-based brand has qualified for the first BLAST R6 Major of the year as they will start from the tournament's Phase 1.