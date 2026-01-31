G2 Esports' Doki: "I’m competitive, I love to win, I love to be better than someone else"

G2 Esports head to the Six Invitational 2026 with solid chances of fighting for the hammer, in a similar position to the one the samurai were in São Paulo two years ago. Their sword imported from Dallas, Texas, has proven to be sharp enough, restoring their honor and status in the scene.

However, it’s fair to say the players are far from being favorites, especially with rosters like Team Falcons, FaZe Clan, FURIA, and M80 in the mix. They are a fairly improved side compared to the roster that reached Boston after winning Europe’s LCQ—but they have yet to prove the consistency a world champion roster requires.

Regionally, G2 Esports have managed to climb back up to the region's Top 3, which currently includes Team Falcons, Team Secret, and the samurai. After winning Stage 1, finishing in third place in Stage 2 and reaching the grand finals of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals, the team's results in the Old Continent have been fairly better than in Year 9. Whilst the Berlin-based powerhouse showed they generally are a step ahead of Team Secret—with this season's head-to-head record including five wins for the samurai and only two defeats—G2 Esports currently are on a five-loss streak against Team Falcons.

"I think us and Falcons have always been at each others necks. A lot of mixed results throughout the years going either way," Jack "Doki" Robertson commented in a pre-Six Invitational 2026 interview with SiegeGG.

Two of these five defeats came in Europe and MENA's Regional Finals, with the Falcons beating the samurai in back-to-back days. However, the Scotsman revealed G2 Esports didn't fully lock in the competition given their position in the Global Standings. Instead, the players focused on the experience and the lessons they would take from it.

"At Malta it was a tricky tournament. We felt and all agree our team, as well as Falcons, weren't fully prepared for the tournament. Malta had no meaning for us due to both of us being qualified to SI already. So we thought we would use it to gain some experience on stage, without showing all the tricks up our sleeve. I feel it was a good match but we could have put a little more effort in and I’m being honest there. We took a small break to reset and went back to practice full force to make sure we are prepared fully for the Six invitational."

Internationally, G2 Esports also had a decent season. The samurai's second-place finish at the Esports World Cup 2025 was followed by a Top 6 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich as the squad was surprisingly knocked out in the hands of international Cinderellas, Wildcard. Despite G2 Esports' Swiss Stage victories coming against APAC rosters and their elimination against the North American side, Doki was quite positive about his team's performance in Germany.

"I don’t think we had many issues in Munich. We prepared well and had high hopes for the tournament, I was pretty happy with our performance the whole tournament apart from the match against Wildcard. I never felt so in control of a game in a long time, and we let it slip through our fingers. A combination of pressure to perform on the main stage, as some small communication issues cost us a lot of rounds. We lose and we learn."

Whilst G2 Esports includes some of the most talented players in Rainbow Six Siege nowadays, there's a player in particular that has stolen the show recently: Zack "Stompn" Lamb.

The American's impact was immediate. After his arrival, the team started playing better collectively and the communication inside the lineup improved drastically. Individually, the rookie has proven his mechanical skills multiple times—both at an international and a regional level. He also holds the best average SiegeGG rating (1.15) since the start of Year 10 after 74 maps played.

Logically, all eyes will be set on the Texas' kid. Almost a year since moving to Scotland to play for G2 Esports from Doki's house, the 18-year-old has already played in Riyadh and Munich. He's now ready to make his Six Invitational debut.

"We replaced our support player with a young gun, forcing us to switch up some roles and our playstyle. He’s the best player in the game and makes easy rounds even easier, and impossible rounds possible. He will be lifting the hammer on his birthday as well which will be a nice present," Doki said.

"He’s a great teammate first of all, funny guy and easy to get along with. Outside and inside the game. He has a great support system at home from his parents and friends, and he really just wants to win games. He’s not a selfish guy either, he makes sacrifices for the team wherever he can. He's just a great guy to be around. Regardless of how good he is in the server mechanically, I’d put him as one of the best teammates I’ve ever had," he added.

The Six Invitational 2026 is also an important milestone for Doki, as Paris will be his fifth Six Invitational since his debut in the competition for Natus Vincere in 2022. Since then, the Scotsman hasn't missed out on a single edition and even lifted the hammer for the samurai in 2023.

"I’m competitive, I love to win, I love to be better than someone else. It’s addicting, and I’ll never stop loving that feeling. I’ll be playing siege professionally until I physically can’t anymore," Doki explained.

G2 Esports share Group C with FaZe Clan, Shopify Rebellion, Dplus KIA, and Black Dragons. Although Group D is also very competitive, Group C has been labeled as the group of death.

"We’re working hard. Just like we always do for the Six Invitational. I have nothing to prove to anyone but myself. We’ve all been doing what’s necessary to make sure we’re ready for this tournament... but the real challenge will arrive when we get to the stage matches, now we have some matches together in front of a crowd, we will be ready and not let the mistakes that cursed us at Munich affect us."

G2 Esports' first match at the Six Invitational 2026 will be against Shopify Rebellion on February 2, 2026, at 9:30 PM CET.